Morning Bag Skate: 3-15-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Murphy enters concussion protocol (NHL)

Kane leads NHL’s 3 Stars of the Week (NHL)

Will Patrick Kane still be good when the Blackhawks’ rebuild is complete? (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 6, Senators 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Seth Jones’ goal drought “frustrating the hell” out of the defenseman (Tribune)

RECAPS: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Regardless of trade fate, Dylan Strome can take pride in having proved doubters wrong (Sun-Times)

Kirby Dach gets another run on the wing for the Blackhawks, but prefers playing center (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Norm Maciver returns as Blackhawks’ associate general manager, overseeing scouting (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley appears on “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast (SCH)

Trevor Zegras’ success sets unfair standard for Kirby Dach evaluations (Sun-Times)

How do the Hurricanes blend analytics and scouting? What was Chicago’s GM search like? Ask Eric Tulsky (The Athletic)

Blackhawks trade deadline big board: The latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel and more (The Athletic)

Landon Slaggert provides glimmer of hope for Blackhawks’ parched forward prospect pipelines (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Raw Charge) (Sun-Times)

Why the Blackhawks needed a change in their amateur scouting leadership, philosophy (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Stars extend Pavelski ahead of trade deadline (Defending Big D)

Landeskog out indefinitely due to knee injury (NHL)

Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis (NHL)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Super 16: Avalanche remain number one, Stars return to power ranking (NHL)

Koivu has number retired for Wild (NHL)

Is Kahkonen going to be a starter? (Hockey Wilderness)

Potential Avalanche trade targets include all-too-familiar name (Mile High Hockey)

How the Coyotes should approach the trade deadline (Five for Howling)

Scott Perunovich requires wrist surgery, will miss two months (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

RECAP: Coyotes 5, Senators 3 (NHL)

Manson traded to Avalanche from Ducks (NHL) (Mile High Hockey)

Matthews suspended two games by NHL Player Safety (NHL)

Chychrun out 2-4 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Best player by position available at the deadline (ESPN)

Ovechkin bid to pass Jagr on NHL goals list fun for teammates, opponents (NHL)

Anderson sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games (ESPN)

Heritage Classic preparation speeds up for Sabres-Maple Leafs on Sunday (NHL)

Ristolainen signs for five years, $5.1 million AAV (NHL)

NHL redesigns Stanley Cup Playoffs logo (ESPN)

NHL suspends dealings with Russia-based KHL (ESPN)

Jagr’s Czech team to help Ukraine refugees (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada edges U.S. in women’s hockey exhibition (ESPN)

Willie O’Ree joins Boston Pride ownership group (NHL)

NCAA conference playoffs recap (and a look ahead to the NCAA Tournament) (The Ice Garden)

Jagr holds fundraising game for Ukraine (NHL)

Rift widens between women’s pro hockey groups (ESPN)

Wyshynski: The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what’s next (ESPN)

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)