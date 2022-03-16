Morning Bag Skate: 3-16-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Marc-Andre Fleury delivers special performance in possible farewell to Blackhawks fans (The Athletic)

Blackhawks sign Alex Vlasic to entry-level contract (NHL)

Analyzing trade market for Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (Sun-Times)

The Chicago Blackhawks’ tweaked lines have found recent success. Can that be a springboard for next season? (Tribune)

Countdown to TradeCentre: A first and more for Fleury? (TSN)

4 things we learned from the Chicago Blackhawks, including Connor Murphy’s status and players blocking out the trade deadline (Tribune)

Hawks notebook: Murphy update, McCabe on deadline and more (NBC)

Murphy enters concussion protocol (NHL)

Kane leads NHL’s 3 Stars of the Week (NHL)

Will Patrick Kane still be good when the Blackhawks’ rebuild is complete? (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 6, Senators 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Seth Jones’ goal drought “frustrating the hell” out of the defenseman (Tribune)

RECAPS: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Regardless of trade fate, Dylan Strome can take pride in having proved doubters wrong (Sun-Times)

Kirby Dach gets another run on the wing for the Blackhawks, but prefers playing center (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Norm Maciver returns as Blackhawks’ associate general manager, overseeing scouting (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley appears on “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

Wild-Avalanche trade: Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm, one-for-one (Mile High Hockey) (Hockey Wilderness)

Manson traded to Avalanche from Ducks (NHL) (Mile High Hockey)

Khudobin out for season for Stars because of hip injury (NHL)

Stars extend Pavelski ahead of trade deadline (Defending Big D)

Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis (NHL)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Super 16: Avalanche remain number one, Stars return to power ranking (NHL)

Koivu has number retired for Wild (NHL)

Is Kahkonen going to be a starter? (Hockey Wilderness)

Potential Avalanche trade targets include all-too-familiar name (Mile High Hockey)

How the Coyotes should approach the trade deadline (Five for Howling)

Scott Perunovich requires wrist surgery, will miss two months (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

Ovechkin passes Jagr with 767 goals, third in NHL history (NHL)

Thornton faces Sharks with Panthers for first time as visitor (NHL)

Kallgren makes 35 saves to record shutout in first NHL start for Maple Leafs (Toronto Sun)

Matthews suspended two games by NHL Player Safety (NHL)

Chychrun out 2-4 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Best player by position available at the deadline (ESPN)

Anderson sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games (ESPN)

Heritage Classic preparation speeds up for Sabres-Maple Leafs on Sunday (NHL)

Ristolainen signs for five years, $5.1 million AAV (NHL)

NHL redesigns Stanley Cup Playoffs logo (ESPN)

NHL suspends dealings with Russia-based KHL (ESPN)

Jagr’s Czech team to help Ukraine refugees (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Jean Potvin Passes Away (NHL) (Lighthouse Hockey)

Canada edges U.S. in women’s hockey exhibition (ESPN)

Willie O’Ree joins Boston Pride ownership group (NHL)

NCAA conference playoffs recap (and a look ahead to the NCAA Tournament) (The Ice Garden)

Jagr holds fundraising game for Ukraine (NHL)

Rift widens between women’s pro hockey groups (ESPN)

Wyshynski: The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what’s next (ESPN)

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)