Blackhawks sign 2019 second-round pick Alex Vlasic to entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed 2019 second-round pick Alex Vlasic to an entry-level contract. It’s a three-year deal worth $824,167 annually.

Vlasic was selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NHL draft, and he has spent the last three years making a name for himself in the NCAA as a defense-first defenseman. He produced 20 points (4G, 16A) in 82 games with Boston University, eight (1 G, 7 A) of which came in 32 games this season with the Terriers where he also was assistant captain. The Wilmette native was named a Hockey East Conference All-Star last Friday for his strong defensive play through his junior season, and he won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

For more insight into Vlasic as a player, check out this deep dive from the 25 Under 25 series.

With the NCAA season ended, the 6-foot-6 defensemen is eligible to join the Blackhawks now and he is expected to be in Chicago with the team on Thursday. It’s likely that a condition of Vlasic signing now instead of going back to college for his senior season and then possibly testing free agency next summer, was that he would be able to burn a year off his ELC.