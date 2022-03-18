Morning Bag Skate: 3-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

What the Chiarot, Jarnkrok trades could mean for Hawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks second-round pick Alex Vlasic signs entry-level contract (SCH) (NHL)

RECAPS: Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Marc-Andre Fleury delivers special performance in possible farewell to Blackhawks fans (The Athletic)

Analyzing trade market for Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (Sun-Times)

The Chicago Blackhawks’ tweaked lines have found recent success. Can that be a springboard for next season? (Tribune)

Countdown to TradeCentre: A first and more for Fleury? (TSN)

4 things we learned from the Chicago Blackhawks, including Connor Murphy’s status and players blocking out the trade deadline (Tribune)

Hawks notebook: Murphy update, McCabe on deadline and more (NBC)

Murphy enters concussion protocol (NHL)

Kane leads NHL’s 3 Stars of the Week (NHL)

Will Patrick Kane still be good when the Blackhawks’ rebuild is complete? (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 6, Senators 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Seth Jones’ goal drought “frustrating the hell” out of the defenseman (Tribune)

RECAPS: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Regardless of trade fate, Dylan Strome can take pride in having proved doubters wrong (Sun-Times)

Kirby Dach gets another run on the wing for the Blackhawks, but prefers playing center (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Norm Maciver returns as Blackhawks’ associate general manager, overseeing scouting (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley appears on “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

Wild-Avalanche trade: Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm, one-for-one (Mile High Hockey) (Hockey Wilderness)

Manson traded to Avalanche from Ducks (NHL) (Mile High Hockey)

Khudobin out for season for Stars because of hip injury (NHL)

Stars extend Pavelski ahead of trade deadline (Defending Big D)

Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis (NHL)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Super 16: Avalanche remain number one, Stars return to power ranking (NHL)

Koivu has number retired for Wild (NHL)

Is Kahkonen going to be a starter? (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year contract extension (Fear the Fin)

Flames acquire forward Calle Jarnkrok (Matchsticks & Gasoline) (Davy Jones Locker Room)

Chabot out for season for Senators with fractured hand (NHL)

Panthers acquire defenseman Ben Chiarot from Canadiens (Litter Box Cats) (Eyes on the Prize)

Rangers acquire forward Frank Vatrano from Panthers (Blueshirt Banter) (Litter Box Cats)

Ovechkin passes Jagr with 767 goals, third in NHL history (NHL)

Matthews suspended two games by NHL Player Safety (NHL)

Chychrun out 2-4 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Best player by position available at the deadline (ESPN)

Anderson sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games (ESPN)

Heritage Classic preparation speeds up for Sabres-Maple Leafs on Sunday (NHL)

Ristolainen signs for five years, $5.1 million AAV (NHL)

Jagr’s Czech team to help Ukraine refugees (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women’s hockey: Sources (The Athletic)

Why the Seattle Kraken’s Chanel Keenan is exactly what hockey needs (Sportsnet)

Heise, Hughes, and Jaques Named Patty Kaz Finalists (SB College Hockey)

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Hobey Baker Award (SB College Hockey)

Jean Potvin Passes Away (NHL) (Lighthouse Hockey)

Canada edges U.S. in women’s hockey exhibition (ESPN)

Willie O’Ree joins Boston Pride ownership group (NHL)

NCAA conference playoffs recap (and a look ahead to the NCAA Tournament) (The Ice Garden)

Jagr holds fundraising game for Ukraine (NHL)

Rift widens between women’s pro hockey groups (ESPN)