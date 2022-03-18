Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to Tampa

On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Brandon Hagel, 23, and two fourth-round picks to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for two first-round picks as well as Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

Hagel, who has scored 37 points in 55 games during the 2021-22 season including 21 goals, is in the first year of a three-year deal with an AAV of $1.5 million. Hagel is averaging 17:28 this season for Chicago and has been playing with Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach throughout the season.

Hagel has also been shooting 22.3% this season, fifth among players with more than 40 games. Hagel has 15.1 expected goals above replacement this season, according to Natural Stat Trick, with 2.7 expected wins above replacement. In terms of real results, Hagel has 13.3 GAR and 2.3 WAR.

The deal was first reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli:

Hearing #Blackhawks are trading Brandon Hagel. Details coming @DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022

More details came from Elliotte Friedman:

Hagel is going to TB with two fourths, for two firsts and prospects. Obviously still working on prospects — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2022

With Seravalli delivering the final deal:

Full trade, sources tell @DailyFaceoff:



To #GoBolts: Brandon Hagel, two 4th round picks

To #Blackhawks: Two 1st round picks, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022

The Lightning are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are currently four points back of the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with one game in hand. The Lightning also have former Blackhawk Brent Seabrook on long-term injured reserve, trading for the defenseman’s contract before this season in exchange for Tyler Johnson and a second-round pick.

The two first-round picks are in 2023 and 2024, and the two fourths are in 2022 and 2024, per John Buccigross. Taylor Raddysh, 24, has played 54 games for the Lightning this season and has 12 points. Raddysh had 29 points in 27 AHL games last season. Boris Katchouk, 23, has six points in 38 games with the Lightning and one point in three games with the Syracuse Crunch.

This may not be the last move the Blackhawks and new GM Kyle Davidson make before the trade deadline. We’ll keep you updated as further stories unfold.