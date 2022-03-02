 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Toews’ return looks imminent; Kane speaks on future plans

It’s been a busy couple of days on the ice, too.

By Dave Melton
Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

While there’s been plenty of Chicago Blackhawks news off the ice, the last 24 hours have also produced plenty of on-ice happenings with the team.

Prior to the press conference that confirmed Kyle Davidson’s new position as general manager, the biggest news on Tuesday was the imminent return of Jonathan Toews, who’s been activated from concussion protocol. Fellow center Tyler Johnson and defensemen Riley Stillman and Calvin de Haan could also be back in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers:

The probability of those players returning led to some new looks for the Blackhawks power-play units during Wednesday’s practice:

Here’s how things could look during 5-on-5 play for Thursday’s return to the ice against Edmonton:

After practice, the focus shifted away from the ice again, with Patrick Kane answering questions regarding his future in Chicago now that the GM is in place. The word “rebuild” was mentioned during Davidson’s Tuesday presser, so Kane was asked about how his long-term plans would be affected by a potential rebuild in Chicago.

Here’s the full quote from Kane, as transcribed by the Sun-Times’ Ben Pope:

“I think so. There’s probably a lot of time to determine that’s going to happen in that game, but let’s be honest, I love Chicago. I love the city, I love the fans, and the organization has been amazing to me and my family. There’s really not much to [not] like here. But there’s always business decisions. I know in the game of hockey, there’s not many guys that play their whole career with one team. It would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But we’ll see how it all plays out.”

For video of Kane’s full response, Phillip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune has that covered:

Speaking of long-term situations with the team, interim head coach Derek King was asked if he’d had any conversations with Davidson regarding King’s Blackhawks future. The short answer was “no,” but here’s the long answer:

Thursday’s game is Niklas Hjalmarsson Heritage Night, with Kane offering this remembrance of perhaps the 2010s most underrated defensive-minded blue-liner:

