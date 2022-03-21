Blackhawks on Deadline Day: Preview, Trade Tracker

Keep an eye on this post for all the news and notes before Monday’s trade deadline at 2 p.m. CT

Monday’s trade deadline brings plenty of intrigue for the Chicago Blackhawks, with new general manager Kyle Davidson’s stated goal of embarking on a rebuild of the team’s foundation, which has been crumbling for several years now.

The moves started last Friday, when forward Brandon Hagel was sent to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a pair of late first-round picks and forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

That figures to be the first of several moves involving the Blackhawks before Monday’s deadline, which will arrive at 2 p.m. CT. Additional players who seem like they’re on their way out of Chicago include veteran forward Ryan Carpenter and veteran blue-liner Calvin de Haan. Significant intrigue remains around goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who would be an excellent addition for a contending team in need of goaltending help but also has control of the situation and may not be interested in another change of scenery. Dylan Strome is another player who could be on the block but there’s also the possibility that the team views him as a long-term piece of the puzzle, given that Strome turned 25 just two weeks ago.

