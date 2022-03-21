 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Wild

The veteran goalie is on the move yet again.

By Dave Melton
/ new
Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest trade piece for the Chicago Blackhawks at this year’s deadline has been cashed in.

According to reports from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Chicago has traded veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional second-round pick that could become a first-rounder.

[UPDATE] Seravalli, along with NBC Sports Chicago reporter Charlie Roumeliotis, cleared up the terms of those conditions and specified that the draft pick is for 2022:

Multiple media reports indicated that the Blackhawks will be retaining half of Fleury’s $7 million salary:

Fleury came to the Blackhawks last summer in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for prospect Mikael Hakkarainen, a move made by Vegas to free up salary cap space. While Fleury had a bit of a slow start to the season, mirroring the abysmal first month of the Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season. But after that shaky open, Fleury was often the reason Chicago was competitive at all, ending his 45-game stint in Chicago with a 19-21-5 record, .908 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average.

[UPDATE] The speculation all along has been that the Blackhawks would not have moved Fleury against his wishes. This report indicates that Fleury was aware of the potential for this deal, unlike his offseason trade from Vegas to Chicago:

In This Stream

Blackhawks on Deadline Day: Preview, Trade Tracker

View all 3 stories

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...