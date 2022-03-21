Report: Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames

The Chicago Blackhawks’ second reported move on a relatively quiet trade deadline day has emerged.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, veteran forward Ryan Carpenter was traded to the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Ryan Carpenter is going from #Blackhawks to #Flames in exchange for a 2024 5th round pick.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

Carpenter, 31, joined the Blackhawks as a free agent signing on July 1, 2019. Primarily in a bottom-six role, Carpenter played 168 games with Chicago while netting 10 goals with 21 assists and an average ice time of 13:17 during his three seasons with the Blackhawks. This season, Carpenter appeared in 59 games with three goals and eight assists while ranking third on the team with 123 hits. His faceoff percentage was at 52.3 percent, which was third among Blackhawks players who’d been in at least 100 faceoffs (Jonathan Toews first at 57.6, Jujhar Khaira second at 52.5).

A veteran of seven NHL seasons that included stints with the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, Carpenter has played in 300 NHL games with 26 goals and 42 assists. But he should soon add to his career total of 26 postseason games.