Musings on Madison, Episode 83 - Analyzing the Blackhawks trade deadline moves

Welcome to Episode 83 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. After a brief hiatus, Dave has returned! He, along with Shepard, Mil and Betsy take a closer look at the moves made by the Blackhawks at the trade deadline, what other moves could have been made, and some other Blackhawks-related banter!

