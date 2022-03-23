Morning Bag Skate: 3-23-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/22: What’s next? (SCH)

Calvin de Haan surprised he wasn’t traded but happy to stay, for now, with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Strome, de Haan dodged the trade deadline, but the Blackhawks teammates still have something to prove (Tribune)

What lies ahead for Strome after remaining with Blackhawks through trade deadline (The Athletic)

United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement (Sun-Times)

Marc-Andre Fleury trade articles (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Ryan Carpenter trade articles (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Eight quick takes on the Blackhawks’ trade deadline from the present moves to the future draft picks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Jets 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Blackhawks do themselves — and Marc-Andre Fleury — no favors with reckless game of brinksmanship (The Athletic)

Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk have differing view of trade to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks rocked by Brandon Hagel’s departure as more trades loom (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Analyzing the Brandon Hagel trade (SCH)

Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to Tampa (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What the Chiarot, Jarnkrok trades could mean for Hawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks second-round pick Alex Vlasic signs entry-level contract (SCH) (NHL)

RECAPS: Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 5, Capitals 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Jets 4, Golden Knights 0 (Arctic Ice Hockey)

RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Kraken 4, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 6, Predators 1 (On the Forecheck)

Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)

Stars trade for G Scott Wedgewood from Coyotes (Defending Big D)

Lauzon traded to Predators by Kraken (NHL)

Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

Wild-Avalanche trade: Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm, one-for-one (Mile High Hockey) (Hockey Wilderness)

Manson traded to Avalanche from Ducks (NHL) (Mile High Hockey)

Khudobin out for season for Stars because of hip injury (NHL)

Stars extend Pavelski ahead of trade deadline (Defending Big D)

NHL

RECAP: Devils 7, Rangers 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Red Wings 6, Flyers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Islanders 3, Senators 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 4, Flames 3 (NHL)

Maple Leafs to wear Bieber-designed third jersey (ESPN)

Flames file $125 million COVID-19 insurance lawsuit (ESPN)

NHL reevaluating Dadonov trade, sources say (ESPN)

Trade trackers: (NHL) (The Athletic) (TSN) (ESPN) (Sportsnet)

Doughty could miss rest of regular season (NHL)

Kotkaniemi gets 8-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Lindholm agrees to 8-year deal with Bruins (NHL)

Giordano traded to Maple Leafs by Kraken (NHL)

Paul traded to Lightning by Senators (NHL)

Dermott traded to Canucks by Maple Leafs (NHL)

Hamonic traded to Senators by Canucks (NHL)

Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year contract extension (Fear the Fin)

Flames acquire forward Calle Jarnkrok (Matchsticks & Gasoline) (Davy Jones Locker Room)

Chabot out for season for Senators with fractured hand (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Ohio State wins 2022 NCAA national title, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 (The Ice Garden)

NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women’s hockey: Sources (The Athletic)

Why the Seattle Kraken’s Chanel Keenan is exactly what hockey needs (Sportsnet)

Heise, Hughes, and Jaques Named Patty Kaz Finalists (SB College Hockey)

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Hobey Baker Award (SB College Hockey)

Jean Potvin Passes Away (NHL) (Lighthouse Hockey)