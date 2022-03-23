Report: Blackhawks sign NCAA goaltender Jaxson Stauber

A few days after trading the goaltender at the top of its organizational depth chart, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly added another name to its prospect pipeline in net.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Chris Peters, the Blackhawks have signed Providence goaltender Jaxson Stauber.

Sources tell @DailyFaceoff the #Blackhawks have signed goaltender Jaxson Stauber out of Providence.



Stauber, 22, had one more year of NCAA eligibility - but Hawks convinced the undrafted FA the time was right.



Stauber's father, Robb, played for the #LAKings and #Sabres. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 23, 2022

Stauber, who’ll turn 23 next month, appeared in 37 games for the Providence Friars this season, posting a 21-14-2 record with four shutouts, a .921 save percentage and 2.10 goals against average. As a sophomore last season, Stauber posted numbers of 11-7-5, .916 and 2.24, respectively. As Peters mentioned, Stauber did have one season of eligibility remaining but appears to be foregoing that to join the Blackhawks.

Stauber was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goaltender late last month with fellow Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso from Boston University also on the list. Stauber was one of nine finalists for the same honor last season.

Robb Stauber — Jaxson’s father — appeared in 62 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres across four seasons between 1989 and 1995, posting a 21-23-9 record, .890 save percentage and 3.81 goals against average.