Morning Bag Skate: 3-3-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/2: Ch-ch-changes (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Toews’ return looks imminent; Kane speaks on future plans (SCH)

Blackhawks “open to anything” in trade negotiations as Kyle Davidson looks toward deadline (Sun-Times)

“I just want to be judged on my work”: 5 takeaways from new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s discussion (The Athletic)

King a “viable” candidate to be Hawks’ permanent coach (NBC Sports Chicago)

Kyle Davidson speaks for first time as GM (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks will get a big bump with expected returns of Jonathan Toews and Tyler Johnson. But how much ice time will they see? (Tribune)

As Blackhawks’ permanent general manager, Kyle Davidson’s big ideas will meet a big challenge (Sun-Times)

A five-step plan for Kyle Davidson to fix the Blackhawks (it won’t be easy) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 81 — Blackhawks to hire Kyle Davidson as GM (SCH)

Report: Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson general manager on Tuesday (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Alex Vlasic has developed the physicality to match his size (Sun-Times)

Fans no longer need to wear masks at United Center, but COVID vaccination or negative test still required (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blues 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

To give two final months meaning, Blackhawks’ focus must be on giving young defenseman a chance (The Athletic)

Dietz: Blackhawks making wrong call with Wiedeman (Daily Herald)

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach learning to make selfish plays when he should (Sun-Times)

Lukas Reichel impresses Blackhawks teammates, but weight gain needed (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Devils 5 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Rangers 5, Blues 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Stars 4, Kings 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Kraken 4, Predators 3 (On the Forecheck)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Stadium Series Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 (On the Forecheck)

Foligno hoping to lead Wild out of “funk” (Hockey Wilderness)

Ladd out 4-6 weeks with injury (NHL)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

Hagelin out indefinitely with eye injury (NHL)

NHL draws up faceoff probabilities for broadcasts (ESPN)

Agent: Russian NHL players harassed, threatened (ESPN)

MassMutual pulls Ovechkin ad amid Ukraine war (ESPN)

Injured Nugent-Hopkins considered week-to-week (ESPN)

“You’ve dreamt of this your entire life”: Inside stories of the NHL’s COVID fill-ins (ESPN)

NHL statement on Russia invasion of Ukraine (NHL)

The NHL just pulled out of all Russian business dealings: Here’s the complicated arithmetic of how we could respond (Davy Jones’ Locker Room)

Ferraro out 6-8 weeks for Sharks (NHL)

Russian star Ovechkin makes plea: “No more war” (ESPN)

DeAngelo out one month for Hurricanes (NHL)

Maple Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick has brain tumor (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)

ECHL’s Solar Bears drop Avery days after signing (ESPN)

Sarah Nurse’s Olympic masterpiece by the numbers (The Ice Garden)

PHF announces roster expansion, salary cap details (The Ice Garden)