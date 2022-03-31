 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Musings on Madison, Episode 84 - Times Like These

This week the crew opens with some somber music news and then turns its attention the recent roller-coaster ride of Blackhawks hockey.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
/ new
NHL: MAR 28 Sabres at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 84 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave and Mil open on a melancholy musical note then Shepard and Betsy rejoin the conversation to explore the recent string of highs and lows of Blackhawks hockey before taking a quick glance towards the future.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...