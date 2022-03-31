Musings on Madison, Episode 84 - Times Like These

Welcome to Episode 84 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave and Mil open on a melancholy musical note then Shepard and Betsy rejoin the conversation to explore the recent string of highs and lows of Blackhawks hockey before taking a quick glance towards the future.

