Morning Bag Skate: 3-31-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/30: Best of You (SCH)

What’s it like to be Jonathan Toews’ linemate? “You’ve got to bring it every night” (The Athletic)

How Blackhawks newcomer Taylor Raddysh has quickly become a fit in Chicago (The Athletic)

Mitchell, Beaudin waiting for renewed NHL opportunities (Sun-Times)

Lankinen’s Blackhawks career on thin ice as struggles continue (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks have amassed sizable yet complicated collection of draft picks (Sun-Times)

Is Derek King right coach for Blackhawks after this season? His response to disappointing loss to Sabres might be sign (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospect notebook: Lukas Reichel, Colton Dach continue to produce (The Athletic)

Dominik Kubalik finally feels like “old self” as he dials up shooting (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Can Sam Lafferty stay on Brandon Hagel’s trajectory? (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat, Kane may be greatest obstacles to Blackhawks’ rebuilding plans (The Athletic)

Five reasons to keep watching the Blackhawks this season (The Athletic)

RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Surely can’t be (Captain) Serious (SCH)

Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes (Sun-Times)

RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Kings 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

With deadline passed, Dylan Strome can relax and await clarity on future (Sun-Times)

RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Unlike Toews, Kane leaves talk of future “for another day” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Report: Blackhawks sign NCAA goaltender Jaxson Stauber (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 83 — Analyzing the Blackhawks’ trade deadline moves (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Jets 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Coyotes 5, Sharks 2 (NHL)

MacKinnon out with upper-body injury (Mile High Hockey)

How to beat the star-studded Avalanche: cheat (Mile High Hockey)

Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)

Stars trade for G Scott Wedgewood from Coyotes (Defending Big D)

Lauzon traded to Predators by Kraken (NHL)

Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Rangers 5, Red Wings 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (NHL)

Flyers eliminated, miss playoffs again (NHL)

Coyotes eliminated, doomed by slow start (NHL)

Bruins Hall fined maximum for roughing (NHL)

LeBrun: The Kyles clear the air, a discussion about playoff officiating and more from the NHL GM meetings (The Athletic)

Coyotes seek gambling law change for ASU arena (ESPN)

NHL wants no-trade lists added to registry (NHL)

Safety, inclusion focus of NHL GMs meeting (ESPN)

Eugene Melnyk, Senators owner, dies at 62 (NHL)

Sanderson gets 3-year contract with Ottawa (NHL)

Montreal eliminated season after Cup final (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Three times the charm: Pride shock Whale for another Isobel Cup (The Ice Garden)

Road to the Frozen Four: Tickets to Boston are punched (ESPN)

2022 PHF Playoff Preview: An X-factor for each team (The Ice Garden)

Ohio State wins 2022 NCAA national title, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 (The Ice Garden)

NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women’s hockey: Sources (The Athletic)

Why the Seattle Kraken’s Chanel Keenan is exactly what hockey needs (Sportsnet)