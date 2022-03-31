Morning Bag Skate: 3-31-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/30: Best of You (SCH)
What’s it like to be Jonathan Toews’ linemate? “You’ve got to bring it every night” (The Athletic)
How Blackhawks newcomer Taylor Raddysh has quickly become a fit in Chicago (The Athletic)
Mitchell, Beaudin waiting for renewed NHL opportunities (Sun-Times)
Lankinen’s Blackhawks career on thin ice as struggles continue (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks have amassed sizable yet complicated collection of draft picks (Sun-Times)
Is Derek King right coach for Blackhawks after this season? His response to disappointing loss to Sabres might be sign (The Athletic)
RECAPS: Sabres 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Blackhawks prospect notebook: Lukas Reichel, Colton Dach continue to produce (The Athletic)
Dominik Kubalik finally feels like “old self” as he dials up shooting (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks notebook: Can Sam Lafferty stay on Brandon Hagel’s trajectory? (Sun-Times)
DeBrincat, Kane may be greatest obstacles to Blackhawks’ rebuilding plans (The Athletic)
Five reasons to keep watching the Blackhawks this season (The Athletic)
RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Surely can’t be (Captain) Serious (SCH)
Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes (Sun-Times)
RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Kings 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
With deadline passed, Dylan Strome can relax and await clarity on future (Sun-Times)
RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks notebook: Unlike Toews, Kane leaves talk of future “for another day” (Sun-Times) (Tribune)
Report: Blackhawks sign NCAA goaltender Jaxson Stauber (SCH) (Sun-Times)
Musings on Madison, Episode 83 — Analyzing the Blackhawks’ trade deadline moves (SCH)
CENTRAL DIVISION
RECAP: Jets 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)
RECAP: Coyotes 5, Sharks 2 (NHL)
MacKinnon out with upper-body injury (Mile High Hockey)
How to beat the star-studded Avalanche: cheat (Mile High Hockey)
Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)
Stars trade for G Scott Wedgewood from Coyotes (Defending Big D)
Lauzon traded to Predators by Kraken (NHL)
Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)
NHL
RECAP: Rangers 5, Red Wings 4 (NHL)
RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (NHL)
Flyers eliminated, miss playoffs again (NHL)
Coyotes eliminated, doomed by slow start (NHL)
Bruins Hall fined maximum for roughing (NHL)
LeBrun: The Kyles clear the air, a discussion about playoff officiating and more from the NHL GM meetings (The Athletic)
Coyotes seek gambling law change for ASU arena (ESPN)
NHL wants no-trade lists added to registry (NHL)
Safety, inclusion focus of NHL GMs meeting (ESPN)
Eugene Melnyk, Senators owner, dies at 62 (NHL)
Sanderson gets 3-year contract with Ottawa (NHL)
Montreal eliminated season after Cup final (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
Three times the charm: Pride shock Whale for another Isobel Cup (The Ice Garden)
Road to the Frozen Four: Tickets to Boston are punched (ESPN)
2022 PHF Playoff Preview: An X-factor for each team (The Ice Garden)
Ohio State wins 2022 NCAA national title, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 (The Ice Garden)
NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women’s hockey: Sources (The Athletic)
Why the Seattle Kraken’s Chanel Keenan is exactly what hockey needs (Sportsnet)
