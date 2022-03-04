Morning Bag Skate: 3-4-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Why Ryan Carpenter could draw interest at the trade deadline (The Athletic)

“He had such an impact on the game”: Why Niklas Hjalmarsson played such a priceless role in the Blackhawks’ success (The Athletic)

Chris Vosters emerges as leading candidate to replace Pat Foley in Blackhawks’ TV booth (Sun-Times)

Kyle Davidson lays out his top priorities as Blackhawks GM — including restocking the prospect pipeline (Tribune)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/2: Ch-ch-changes (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Toews’ return looks imminent; Kane speaks on future plans (SCH)

Blackhawks “open to anything” in trade negotiations as Kyle Davidson looks toward deadline (Sun-Times)

“I just want to be judged on my work”: 5 takeaways from new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s discussion (The Athletic)

King a “viable” candidate to be Hawks’ permanent coach (NBC Sports Chicago)

Kyle Davidson speaks for first time as GM (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks will get a big bump with expected returns of Jonathan Toews and Tyler Johnson. But how much ice time will they see? (Tribune)

As Blackhawks’ permanent general manager, Kyle Davidson’s big ideas will meet a big challenge (Sun-Times)

A five-step plan for Kyle Davidson to fix the Blackhawks (it won’t be easy) (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison, Episode 81 — Blackhawks to hire Kyle Davidson as GM (SCH)

Report: Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson general manager on Tuesday (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Alex Vlasic has developed the physicality to match his size (Sun-Times)

Fans no longer need to wear masks at United Center, but COVID vaccination or negative test still required (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Wild 5, Flyers 4 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Coyotes 2, Avalanche 1 (Mile High Hockey) (Five for Howling)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Stadium Series Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 (On the Forecheck)

Foligno hoping to lead Wild out of “funk” (Hockey Wilderness)

Ladd out 4-6 weeks with injury (NHL)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Penguins 5, Lightning 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Senators 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Bruins 5, Golden Knights 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Canadiens 5, Flames 4 (NHL)

Hurricanes to host Capitals in Stadium Series (NHL)

Remier out week to week for Sharks (NHL)

Hagelin out indefinitely with eye injury (NHL)

NHL draws up faceoff probabilities for broadcasts (ESPN)

Agent: Russian NHL players harassed, threatened (ESPN)

MassMutual pulls Ovechkin ad amid Ukraine war (ESPN)

Injured Nugent-Hopkins considered week-to-week (ESPN)

“You’ve dreamt of this your entire life”: Inside stories of the NHL’s COVID fill-ins (ESPN)

NHL statement on Russia invasion of Ukraine (NHL)

The NHL just pulled out of all Russian business dealings: Here’s the complicated arithmetic of how we could respond (Davy Jones’ Locker Room)

Ferraro out 6-8 weeks for Sharks (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Wyshynski: The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what’s next (ESPN)

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)

ECHL’s Solar Bears drop Avery days after signing (ESPN)