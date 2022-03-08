Pat Foley appears on ‘Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know’ podcast

Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley has been the subject of countless discussions this season, given that the team’s legendary voice is in his 39th and final season as the team’s broadcaster.

With Foley on his way out, the Blackhawks have had a slew of candidates audition for his spot during game broadcasts this season, a choice that hasn’t been the most popular one in Chicago this winter.

But Foley there was no sharing of the stage for Foley in this role, as he appeared on George Ofman’s “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast, with the first of a two-part episode released on Tuesday morning.

Prior guests on Ofman’s show include a wide range of sports media personalities with Chicago ties, including Foley’s primary broadcast colleague in Eddie Olczyk, who was a guest on the show last February and United Center PA announcer Gene Honda, who also handles that role for White Sox games.

The first part of the podcast is embedded below and available on all podcast platforms. We’ll avoid sharing any spoilers from the conversation. The second half of this two-parter will be released next Tuesday, March 15.