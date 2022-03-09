Morning Bag Skate: 3-9-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley appears on “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know” podcast (SCH)

Trevor Zegras’ success sets unfair standard for Kirby Dach evaluations (Sun-Times)

How do the Hurricanes blend analytics and scouting? What was Chicago’s GM search like? Ask Eric Tulsky (The Athletic)

Blackhawks trade deadline big board: The latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel and more (The Athletic)

Landon Slaggert provides glimmer of hope for Blackhawks’ parched forward prospect pipelines (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Raw Charge) (Sun-Times)

Do Toews and Kane want to be part of the rebuild? And do the Blackhawks want them to be? (The Athletic)

Why the Blackhawks needed a change in their amateur scouting leadership, philosophy (The Athletic)

Tyler Johnson’s success story provides more evidence for the effectiveness of disc-replacement surgery (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Toews still believes in himself and the Blackhawks, even as rebuild looms (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Broad Street Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Report: Blackhawks move on from two long-term front-office employees (SCH)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Why Ryan Carpenter could draw interest at the trade deadline (The Athletic)

“He had such an impact on the game”: Why Niklas Hjalmarsson played such a priceless role in the Blackhawks’ success (The Athletic)

Chris Vosters emerges as leading candidate to replace Pat Foley in Blackhawks’ TV booth (Sun-Times)

Kyle Davidson lays out his top priorities as Blackhawks GM — including restocking the prospect pipeline (Tribune)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/2: Ch-ch-changes (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Devils 5, Avalanche 3 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Coyotes 9, Red Wings 2 (Five for Howling) [Editor’s note: Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha]

RECAP: Senators 4, Blues 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Predators 2, Stars 1 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Wild 5, Rangers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Jets 7, Lightning 4 (NHL)

Predators want to re-sign Forsberg, GM says (NHL)

Stadium Series Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 (On the Forecheck)

Foligno hoping to lead Wild out of “funk” (Hockey Wilderness)

Ladd out 4-6 weeks with injury (NHL)

Ritchie traded to Coyotes by Maple Leafs (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Flyers 2, Golden Knights 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Capitals 5, Flames 4 (NHL)

Capitals condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (ESPN)

McCann gets five-year contract with Kraken (NHL)

NHL redesigns Stanley Cup Playoffs logo (ESPN)

NHL suspends dealings with Russia-based KHL (ESPN)

Panthers like goalies for rest of season (NHL)

Jagr’s Czech team to help Ukraine refugees (NHL)

Hagelin out indefinitely after eye surgery (NHL)

Hurricanes to host Capitals in Stadium Series (NHL)

Remier out week to week for Sharks (NHL)

NHL draws up faceoff probabilities for broadcasts (ESPN)

Agent: Russian NHL players harassed, threatened (ESPN)

MassMutual pulls Ovechkin ad amid Ukraine war (ESPN)

Injured Nugent-Hopkins considered week-to-week (ESPN)

“You’ve dreamt of this your entire life”: Inside stories of the NHL’s COVID fill-ins (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Jagr holds fundraising game for Ukraine (NHL)

Rift widens between women’s pro hockey groups (ESPN)

Wyshynski: The impact of hockey’s Russian backlash, and what’s next (ESPN)

Ex-player Khristich still in Ukraine, vows to help (ESPN)

IIHF bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions (ESPN)