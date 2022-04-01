Morning Bag Skate: 4-1-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/30: Best of You (SCH)

What’s it like to be Jonathan Toews’ linemate? “You’ve got to bring it every night” (The Athletic)

How Blackhawks newcomer Taylor Raddysh has quickly become a fit in Chicago (The Athletic)

Mitchell, Beaudin waiting for renewed NHL opportunities (Sun-Times)

Lankinen’s Blackhawks career on thin ice as struggles continue (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks have amassed sizable yet complicated collection of draft picks (Sun-Times)

Is Derek King right coach for Blackhawks after this season? His response to disappointing loss to Sabres might be sign (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospect notebook: Lukas Reichel, Colton Dach continue to produce (The Athletic)

Dominik Kubalik finally feels like “old self” as he dials up shooting (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Can Sam Lafferty stay on Brandon Hagel’s trajectory? (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat, Kane may be greatest obstacles to Blackhawks’ rebuilding plans (The Athletic)

Five reasons to keep watching the Blackhawks this season (The Athletic)

RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Surely can’t be (Captain) Serious (SCH)

Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes (Sun-Times)

RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Kings 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

With deadline passed, Dylan Strome can relax and await clarity on future (Sun-Times)

RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Maple Leafs 7, Jets 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 4, Wild 3 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Avalanche 4, Sharks 2 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Stars 3, Ducks 2 (Defending Big D)

MacKinnon out with upper-body injury (Mile High Hockey)

How to beat the star-studded Avalanche: cheat (Mile High Hockey)

Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)

Stars trade for G Scott Wedgewood from Coyotes (Defending Big D)

Lauzon traded to Predators by Kraken (NHL)

Landeskog could return for Avalanche before Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Bruins 8, Devils 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Islanders 5, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 3, Flames 2 (NHL)

Bruins honor Rask in pregame ceremony (ESPN)

Coyotes’ Keller fractures leg in crash, has surgery (ESPN)

Flyers eliminated, miss playoffs again (NHL)

Coyotes eliminated, doomed by slow start (NHL)

Bruins Hall fined maximum for roughing (NHL)

LeBrun: The Kyles clear the air, a discussion about playoff officiating and more from the NHL GM meetings (The Athletic)

Coyotes seek gambling law change for ASU arena (ESPN)

NHL wants no-trade lists added to registry (NHL)

Safety, inclusion focus of NHL GMs meeting (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Three times the charm: Pride shock Whale for another Isobel Cup (The Ice Garden)

Road to the Frozen Four: Tickets to Boston are punched (ESPN)

2022 PHF Playoff Preview: An X-factor for each team (The Ice Garden)

Ohio State wins 2022 NCAA national title, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 (The Ice Garden)

NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women’s hockey: Sources (The Athletic)

Why the Seattle Kraken’s Chanel Keenan is exactly what hockey needs (Sportsnet)