Morning Bag Skate: 4-11-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Stars 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Defending Big D) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Four weeks after terrifying concussion, Connor Murphy is skating again and “feeling good” (Sun-Times)

Derek King reflects on a whirlwind 5 months as Blackhawks coach — “I try not to change” — and his future (Tribune)

How the Blackhawks almost went outside the box and hired Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as their new GM (The Athletic)

Losers of 6 straight, Blackhawks hope shuffled lines keep final weeks interesting (Sun-Times)

Paul Goodman’s unique approach to strength and conditioning has been a Blackhawks fixture for 1,000 games (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Kraken 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH)

Blackhawks prospects: 6-foot-8 Louis Crevier proving to be worth late-round pick (The Athletic)

Marian Hossa’s No. 81 to be retired by Blackhawks (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Taylor Raddysh hopes shooting more will help him continue smooth transition with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Reichel returns; Dach moves to wing; another European import? (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 85 — The Centerpiece for the Blackhawks’ Rebuild? (SCH)

Blackhawks hopes new season-ticket membership program maintains strong attendance through rebuild (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Several defensemen impressing as seasons wind down (SCH)

Marian Hossa to sign one-day contract and retire as a Blackhawks (SCH)

Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs, sunk by slow start (NHL)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Penguins 3, Predators 2 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Wild 5, Kings 3 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Jets 4, Senators 3 (NHL)

Potential Wild playoff opponents, ranked (Hockey Wilderness)

What’s there to know about Calle Rosen? (St. Louis Game Time)

The Wild Have Their Death Triangle (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Capitals 4, Bruins 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 5, Sabres 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 5, Ducks 2 (NHL)

Power, 2021 No. 1 pick, to debut Tuesday (NHL)

Beniers agrees to contract with Kraken (NHL)

Hobey Baker finalist Brink signs with Flyers (NHL)

Canadiens’ Drouin undergoes wrist surgery, to miss rest of the season (TSN)

Wilson steps down as Sharks GM (NHL)

Gallagher rips Sens’ Stutzle for embellishment (ESPN)

Jack Hughes out for rest of season for Devils (NHL)

Getzlaf to retire from NHL at end of season (NHL)

The NHL is experiencing an offensive renaissance (TSN)

NHL announces O’Ree award finalists (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

A former NHLer’s bravery and sacrifice on the ground in Ukraine (Sportsnet)

Denver rallies to win 9th NCAA men’s hockey title (ESPN)

Minnesota State goalie McKay wins Hobey Baker (ESPN)

AHL player suspended for anti-gay language (ESPN)

OHL suspends IceDogs GM Joey Burke, coach Billy Burke (TSN)

Women’s hockey is better than how mainstream media treats it (Habs Eyes on the Prize)