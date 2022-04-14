Morning Bag Skate: 4-14-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Wyatt Kaiser’s growth another good sign for Blackhawks’ defensive prospect pool (Sun-Times)

Five under-the-radar questions the Blackhawks need to answer this summer (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Derek King says he would “make some adjustments” to the Blackhawks scheme if he returns as coach (Tribune)

Blackhawks stress communication, quicker switches in effort to tighten defensive coverage (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks prospect breakdown: Ethan Del Mastro has some hidden offensive upside (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 4/11: Tellin’ Lies (SCH)

Blackhawks still waiting for Philipp Kurashev to show what he could be (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Who will join Marian Hossa in the United Center rafters? Ranking the contenders (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Stars 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Defending Big D) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Four weeks after terrifying concussion, Connor Murphy is skating again and “feeling good” (Sun-Times)

Derek King reflects on a whirlwind 5 months as Blackhawks coach — “I try not to change” — and his future (Tribune)

How the Blackhawks almost went outside the box and hired Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as their new GM (The Athletic)

Losers of 6 straight, Blackhawks hope shuffled lines keep final weeks interesting (Sun-Times)

Paul Goodman’s unique approach to strength and conditioning has been a Blackhawks fixture for 1,000 games (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Kraken 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Avalanche 9, Kings 3 (NHL)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

Hobey Baker finalist signs with Avalanche (NHL)

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets on Wednesday (NHL)

2022 Ville Husso is nowhere near 2019 Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Game Time)

Potential Wild playoff opponents, ranked (Hockey Wilderness)

What’s there to know about Calle Rosen? (St. Louis Game Time)

The Wild Have Their Death Triangle (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Rangers 4, Flyers 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Canadiens 1 (NHL)

Penguins, Bruins in 2023 Winter Classic (NHL)

Eakins will return as Ducks coach (NHL)

Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check (NHL)

Doughty out for season for Kings (NHL)

Power, 2021 No. 1 pick, to debut Tuesday (NHL)

Beniers agrees to contract with Kraken (NHL)

Hobey Baker finalist Brink signs with Flyers (NHL)

Canadiens’ Drouin undergoes wrist surgery, to miss rest of the season (TSN)

Wilson steps down as Sharks GM (NHL)

Gallagher rips Sens’ Stutzle for embellishment (ESPN)

Jack Hughes out for rest of season for Devils (NHL)

Getzlaf to retire from NHL at end of season (NHL)

The NHL is experiencing an offensive renaissance (TSN)

NHL announces O’Ree award finalists (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

BC’s York, 76, retires as NCAA’s winningest coach (ESPN)

Inspired by her daughters, a Minnesota hockey mom is on a mission of inclusion (ESPN)

How Jon Cooper’s success traces back to three coaches in Prince George (Sportsnet)

A former NHLer’s bravery and sacrifice on the ground in Ukraine (Sportsnet)

Denver rallies to win 9th NCAA men’s hockey title (ESPN)

Minnesota State goalie McKay wins Hobey Baker (ESPN)

AHL player suspended for anti-gay language (ESPN)