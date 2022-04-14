 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 86 — Farewell, Pat Foley

This week, the crew shares memories of Pat Foley, dives into some player discussion and tackles a heap of food takes.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
Chicago Celebratory Parade &amp; Rally Honoring The 2015 Stanley Cup Champions, The Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Timothy Hiatt/WireImage

Welcome to Episode 86 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave. Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss memories of Pat Foley, who, after four decades as the voice of the Blackhawks, will be calling his final game on Thursday evening against the Sharks. The crew also dives into some player talk, coaching debates and tackles some food takes.

