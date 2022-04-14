Musings on Madison, Episode 86 — Farewell, Pat Foley

Welcome to Episode 86 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave. Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss memories of Pat Foley, who, after four decades as the voice of the Blackhawks, will be calling his final game on Thursday evening against the Sharks. The crew also dives into some player talk, coaching debates and tackles some food takes.

