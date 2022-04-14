Watch: Blackhawks honor Pat Foley with pregame ceremony

Before Thursday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the San Jose Sharks, longtime play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley was honored with a ceremony as Foley prepared to spend his final night behind the microphone after spending 39 seasons in that role.

The pregame festivities started with a video tribute featuring several of Foley’s legendary calls:

The voice of the Blackhawks for nearly four decades. Thank you for everything, Pat ❤️ #FoleysFarewell pic.twitter.com/jEqF1CRUUe — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

Foley was joined on the ice by several members of family and — as Ed Olczyk said on the television broadcast after the ceremony ended — was wearing a red tie that belonged to his late father, Bob.

After the video, Foley address the United Center crowd:

Pat Foley addressing the United Center crowd:



"If I leave you, it doesn't mean I love you any less." pic.twitter.com/nHowyUb166 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

Blackhawks gifted Foley tickets to his choice between four championship golf courses — a gift fitting for the avid golfer.

Online tributes rolled in during the ceremony, including this one from current White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti, who went to Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Chicago’s south suburbs:

Before the Internet, some of us sports fans assumed that each town had someone behind the mic just like the guy we knew who did our team’s games.



There is no other Pat Foley. An absolute legend. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) April 15, 2022

And when Patrick Kane faked San Jose defenseman Jaycob Megna out of his skates early in the first period, Foley was ready:

Pat Foley: "I think there's a little underwear laying around in the San Jose end of the ice." pic.twitter.com/rw8NNkh34f — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) April 15, 2022

Later in the first period, Blackhawks legend Steve Larmer chimed in with a tribute to Foley:

Some words from Steve Larmer to his friend Pat pic.twitter.com/Hn6muNoRRS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

From one legendary hockey broadcaster to another, Doc Emrick offered his thoughts:

Doc Emrick has some words for Pat, and maybe some pic.twitter.com/olSS0Qgslc — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

And, of course:

From one Hall of Famer to another pic.twitter.com/oHQt8NUg3S — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

One of the current Blackhawks also offered his thoughts:

"Thanks for being the soundtrack to my career" - 88 has some words for Pat pic.twitter.com/is2GWjLZwi — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

We’ll update this post as the tributes roll in.