Watch: Blackhawks honor Pat Foley with pregame ceremony

The legendary broadcaster spoke after a highlight video that included some of Foley’s legendary calls.

By Dave Melton
San Jose Sharks v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Before Thursday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the San Jose Sharks, longtime play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley was honored with a ceremony as Foley prepared to spend his final night behind the microphone after spending 39 seasons in that role.

The pregame festivities started with a video tribute featuring several of Foley’s legendary calls:

Foley was joined on the ice by several members of family and — as Ed Olczyk said on the television broadcast after the ceremony ended — was wearing a red tie that belonged to his late father, Bob.

After the video, Foley address the United Center crowd:

Blackhawks gifted Foley tickets to his choice between four championship golf courses — a gift fitting for the avid golfer.

Online tributes rolled in during the ceremony, including this one from current White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti, who went to Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Chicago’s south suburbs:

And when Patrick Kane faked San Jose defenseman Jaycob Megna out of his skates early in the first period, Foley was ready:

Later in the first period, Blackhawks legend Steve Larmer chimed in with a tribute to Foley:

From one legendary hockey broadcaster to another, Doc Emrick offered his thoughts:

And, of course:

One of the current Blackhawks also offered his thoughts:

We’ll update this post as the tributes roll in.

