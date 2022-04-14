The Sun Always Shines on TV: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4 (SO)

Thursday night’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks was circled in red pen on the calendars of Chicago fans everywhere, as Pat Foley stepped into the booth for one final call while Hawks had the added pressure of attempting to break an eight-game losing streak in his honor.

While it wasn’t easy or pretty, the Blackhawks ultimately got two points in a 5-4 shootout victory to honor Foley before he exited stage left.

The first period saw action right off the bat, as Patrick Kane inadvertently blocked a shot by Brent Burns which led to an odd-man rush that ultimately ended — after some tic-tac-toe passing by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome — in a goal by Kane.

Patrick Kane scores the opening goal a minute after Pat Foley steps back into the broadcast booth. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/rV3KZ8nm81 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 15, 2022

However, the Sharks bit back three minutes later, when Timo Meier found the back of the net for San Jose:

.@MeierTimo was ready for the rebound pic.twitter.com/KZ1QmoeXuC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 15, 2022

Later in the second period, Kane set his team up to take the lead once more via a nifty pass to Seth Jones, who then fired a shot on net that deflected off of Taylor Raddysh for a power-play goal.

Mirroring the first period, the Sharks responded in quick fashion when Scott Reedy tied the game at two.

With two minutes remaining in the second, both teams took matching penalties, setting up a 4-on-4. Kane broke out some vintage magic and set up yet another goal, scored by Calvin de Haan.

This gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission and a final call for soft serve!

Calvin de Haan scores his fourth goal of the season and Patrick Kane earns his third point of the night. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/pusS1zaU7d — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 15, 2022

Continuing his spell-casting into the third period, Kane displayed more wizardry, leading the charge on a four-pass play which led to Strome scoring his career-high 21st goal of the season.

DYLLY DYLLY (with some help from friends of course) pic.twitter.com/GmK4qgmpr0 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 15, 2022

After the Hawks suffered a breakdown in their own zone, the Sharks answered Strome’s tally with a goal from Rudolfs Balcers, cutting the deficit to one.

Rudolfs Balcers finds the loose puck in the slot. Hawks lead is cut to one goal again. #Blackhawks 4, #SJSharks 3 pic.twitter.com/TZcg4R97tU — TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 15, 2022

With three minutes remaining in regulation, Jaycob Megna tied the game, which would eventually send this one to overtime.

Megna ties it after a net mouth scramble. This is game is tied! #SJSharks 4, #Blackhawks 4 pic.twitter.com/vgcxuilnuO — TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 15, 2022

With five minutes of overtime not enough to break the tie, fans were treated to more free hockey as the game went into a shootout. DeBrincat was the lone Chicago mark in the shootout. Kevin Lankinen stopped all three San Jose attempts, which snapped the Blackhawks losing streak, turning the UC into a building full of happy humans.

Spoiler: We enjoyed the broadcast and the outcome.

Notes

I’m going to take a liberty that I rarely do and offer a short paragraph, rather than the traditional bullet points.

There’s not much I can say that hasn't already been said. We know what this Hawks team is and we’re riding out this schedule ... slowly, might I add. But tonight was about celebrating the career of one Pat Foley. And while he certainly has had a Hall of Fame career with a long list of impressive accolades, he means something more than that to us. Pat, thank you for providing the soundtrack to some of the best years, the worst years and winningest years for Hawks fans everywhere. Your voice will be attached to more memories than I can count on two hands. We love you and toast a cold one in your honor. Congratulations and enjoy the links.

You are one of us.

Game Charts

Three stars

Pat Foley (CHI) — Tree Tirty Tree (or more) fantastic calls Patrick Kane (CHI) — 1 goal, 2 assists Dylan Strome (CHI) — 1 goal, 1 assist

What’s next

The Blackhawks head to Nashville to take on the Predators on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.