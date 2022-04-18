Morning Bag Skate: 4-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Predators 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Investigation into NHLPA’s handling of Kyle Beach’s sexual-assault allegations raises more questions than it answers (Sun-Times)

There won’t be another one like Pat Foley (SCH)

Kirby Dach out with sprained right shoulder as challenging season nears end (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pioneering ADR in the NHL: How Tyler Johnson, Jack Eichel opened a “whole new world” of hockey medicine (Sun-Times)

Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews? (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Pat Foley Farewell Articles (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports)

Watch: Blackhawks honor Pat Foley with pregame ceremony (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 86 — Farewell, Pat Foley (SCH)

Jonathan Toews may be “grumpy” but the Blackhawks 8-game skid is “pretty embarrassing,” he says (Tribune)

Wyatt Kaiser’s growth another good sign for Blackhawks’ defensive prospect pool (Sun-Times)

Five under-the-radar questions the Blackhawks need to answer this summer (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Derek King says he would “make some adjustments” to the Blackhawks scheme if he returns as coach (Tribune)

Blackhawks stress communication, quicker switches in effort to tighten defensive coverage (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks prospect breakdown: Ethan Del Mastro has some hidden offensive upside (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 4/11: Tellin’ Lies (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 8, Predators 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Wild 5, Sharks 4 (Hockey Wilderness)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

Hobey Baker finalist signs with Avalanche (NHL)

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets on Wednesday (NHL)

2022 Ville Husso is nowhere near 2019 Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Game Time)

Potential Wild playoff opponents, ranked (Hockey Wilderness)

What’s there to know about Calle Rosen? (St. Louis Game Time)

The Wild Have Their Death Triangle (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Panthers 6, Red Wings 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Sabres 5, Flyers 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Islanders 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Ducks 6, Blue Jackets 4 (NHL)

Flames “to move heaven, earth” for Gaudreau (NHL)

Black on-ice officials make NHL history (NHL)

Penguins, Bruins in 2023 Winter Classic (NHL)

Eakins will return as Ducks coach (NHL)

Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check (NHL)

Doughty out for season for Kings (NHL)

Power, 2021 No. 1 pick, to debut Tuesday (NHL)

Beniers agrees to contract with Kraken (NHL)

Hobey Baker finalist Brink signs with Flyers (NHL)

Canadiens’ Drouin undergoes wrist surgery, to miss rest of the season (TSN)

Wilson steps down as Sharks GM (NHL)

Gallagher rips Sens’ Stutzle for embellishment (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Anya Packer declines to renew contract as Riveters general manager (The Ice Garden)

In the hockey analytics community, Corey Sznajder “truly stands alone” (The Athletic)

Cheverie makes history as Canada assistant (NHL)

BC’s York, 76, retires as NCAA’s winningest coach (ESPN)

Inspired by her daughters, a Minnesota hockey mom is on a mission of inclusion (ESPN)