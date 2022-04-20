Morning Bag Skate: 4-20-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 4/19: Film Don’t Lie (SCH)

Projecting the Blackhawks’ 2022-23 defense: Caleb Jones free-agency fate is an X-factor (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks are getting a taste of an actual rebuild (The Athletic)

Dominik Kubalik looks to “refresh my mind” rather than worry about whether the Blackhawks want to re-sign him (Tribune)

Derek King’s patience, honesty and humor have helped Blackhawks endure difficult season (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Predators 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Investigation into NHLPA’s handling of Kyle Beach’s sexual-assault allegations raises more questions than it answers (Sun-Times)

There won’t be another one like Pat Foley (SCH)

Kirby Dach out with sprained right shoulder as challenging season nears end (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pioneering ADR in the NHL: How Tyler Johnson, Jack Eichel opened a “whole new world” of hockey medicine (Sun-Times)

Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews? (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Pat Foley Farewell Articles (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports)

Watch: Blackhawks honor Pat Foley with pregame ceremony (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 86 — Farewell, Pat Foley (SCH)

Jonathan Toews may be “grumpy” but the Blackhawks 8-game skid is “pretty embarrassing,” he says (Tribune)

Wyatt Kaiser’s growth another good sign for Blackhawks’ defensive prospect pool (Sun-Times)

Five under-the-radar questions the Blackhawks need to answer this summer (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Wild 2, Canadiens 0 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Rangers 3, Jets 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Predators 3, Flames 2 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Bruins 3, Blues 2 (NHL)

Fleury aiming for at least one more season (NHL)

Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol, Wild recall Mitchell Chaffee (Hockey Wilderness)

How would you rank the Blues-Predators rivalry? (St. Louis Game Time)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

Hobey Baker finalist signs with Avalanche (NHL)

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets on Wednesday (NHL)

2022 Ville Husso is nowhere near 2019 Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Game Time)

Potential Wild playoff opponents, ranked (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Maple Leafs, 5, Flyers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Senators 4, Canucks 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 2, Ducks 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

Canadiens’ Pezzetta hit with 2-game suspension (ESPN)

Red Wings Larkin has core muscle surgery (ESPN)

Andersen out at least 1 week for Hurricanes (NHL)

Macklemore, Lynch join Kraken ownership (NHL)

Flames “to move heaven, earth” for Gaudreau (NHL)

Black on-ice officials make NHL history (NHL)

Penguins, Bruins in 2023 Winter Classic (NHL)

Eakins will return as Ducks coach (NHL)

Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt and tougher to eradicate (The Athletic)

Hobey Baker winner banned for doping violation (ESPN)

Anya Packer declines to renew contract as Riveters general manager (The Ice Garden)

In the hockey analytics community, Corey Sznajder “truly stands alone” (The Athletic)

Cheverie makes history as Canada assistant (NHL)