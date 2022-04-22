Settle For Nothing: Kings 4, Blackhawks 1

After a close call before an overtime win against Arizona on Wednesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to extend their point streak in Thursday night’s game against the Kings in Los Angeles.

However, those hopes were squandered in a hurry. No California Love was lost, as the Kings came out on top in a dominant 4-1 win over the Hawks.

The first period saw the Kings take a 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal by former Blackhawk Phil Danault:

Midway through the second frame, with the Hawks still searching for their first shot on goal of the period, Anze Kopitar tapped in a goal which put Los Angeles up 2-0.

Late in the period, Patrick Kane put the Hawks on the board with a goal assisted by none other than Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome.

After the Blackhawks failed to tie the game on multiple power-play opportunities, the Kings completely took over the third period. First, Andreas Athanasiou picked off Jake McCabe at the blue line, setting himself up for a breakaway goal.

Shortly after, the Kings scored on another transition goal, this time by Trevor Moore.

This goal might be too nice for the internet.



Notes

Danault scoring on the Hawks (as he does) gets just a little less poetic every time it happens.

The joke that was Toews having to finish the second period by skating a three-minute shift can be summed up in his reaction of smashing his stick on the bench gate. Talk about your team not having its shit together.

If the Kings won’t wear the Gretzky-era jerseys, why not go back to the Laker colors? (It’s not like the Raiders — from whom the borrow their current scheme — even play in the same state anymore It was freaking LA Rams night!).

The Hawks went damn near 10 minutes into the second period before recording a shot on goal in that frame. The Kings actually scored before the Hawks got a shot through. That’s miserable stuff, folks.

I’m not going to sit here and crunch all the numbers. We know what happened. The Hawks played bad. The Kings are clearly a better team, but this game was not about that. This was the ultimate display of hanging the “we’re not interested” sign around their necks and skating like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off. Between the fans, players and staff, this isn’t doing anyone any favors.

I don't have the energy to sit here and drill the team any more than that. The result on the scoreboard was well-earned. The season is almost over, but I still may be inclined to purchase some of Chelios' tequila to ease the pain.

Go Bulls!

Three stars

Andreas Anthansiou (LA) — 1 goal, 2 takeaways Adrian Kempe (LA) — 2 assists, 5 shots on goal Me (SCH) — Watched and recapped this mess which ended at almost midnight on a Thursday

What’s next

The Hawks head to San Jose to face the Sharks on Saturday evening. Puck drop commences at 7 p.m.