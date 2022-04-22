Morning Bag Skate: 4-22-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Kings 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat reaches 40-goal milestone as prolific season winds down (Sun-Times)

McCabe frustrated after yet another losing season (Sun-Times)

Dylan Strome’s future in Chicago is murky but his future in the NHL is secure (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3 (SCH) (Tribune)

Blackhawks notebook: Dominik Kubalik’s disappointing season not ending on a high note (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospect notebook: Colton Dach surging offensively to end season (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 4/19: Film Don’t Lie (SCH)

Projecting the Blackhawks’ 2022-23 defense: Caleb Jones free-agency fate is an X-factor (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks are getting a taste of an actual rebuild (The Athletic)

Dominik Kubalik looks to “refresh my mind” rather than worry about whether the Blackhawks want to re-sign him (Tribune)

Derek King’s patience, honesty and humor have helped Blackhawks endure difficult season (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Predators 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Investigation into NHLPA’s handling of Kyle Beach’s sexual-assault allegations raises more questions than it answers (Sun-Times)

There won’t be another one like Pat Foley (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 3, Sharks 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Jets 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Wild 6, Canucks 3 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Flames 4, Stars 2 (Defending Big D)

Fleury aiming for at least one more season (NHL)

Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol, Wild recall Mitchell Chaffee (Hockey Wilderness)

How would you rank the Blues-Predators rivalry? (St. Louis Game Time)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

Hobey Baker finalist signs with Avalanche (NHL)

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets on Wednesday (NHL)

2022 Ville Husso is nowhere near 2019 Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Game Time)

Potential Wild playoff opponents, ranked (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Flyers 6, Canadiens 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Red Wings 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Sabres 5, Devils 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 4, Bruins 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 8, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

Insider Trading: NHL has no plans to ban Russian players from draft (TSN)

Amanda Kessel, a three-time Olympic medalist, joins Pens fellowship (ESPN)

Ovechkin scores 50 for ninth time in NHL (NHL)

Examining the “heavy hockey” trend and whether it’s the only path to a Stanley Cup (The Athletic)

Sources: NHL Draft Lottery will take place May 10, be held remotely (The Athletic)

Flyers trainers sue team, claim exposure to Zamboni chemicals led to cancer, other serious illness (The Athletic)

Canadiens’ Pezzetta hit with 2-game suspension (ESPN)

Red Wings Larkin has core muscle surgery (ESPN)

Andersen out at least 1 week for Hurricanes (NHL)

Macklemore, Lynch join Kraken ownership (NHL)

Flames “to move heaven, earth” for Gaudreau (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt and tougher to eradicate (The Athletic)

Hobey Baker winner banned for doping violation (ESPN)

Anya Packer declines to renew contract as Riveters general manager (The Ice Garden)

In the hockey analytics community, Corey Sznajder “truly stands alone” (The Athletic)

Cheverie makes history as Canada assistant (NHL)