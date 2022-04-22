Blackhawks sign 2021 fourth-round pick Ethan Del Mastro

The Chicago Blackhawks have added a third member of its 2021 draft class to the organization on Friday, signing fourth-round pick (105th overall) Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $878,833.

Signed on the dotted line ✍️ pic.twitter.com/02e6LOcm7k — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 22, 2022

Del Mastro, who turned 19 in January, has been playing with the OHL’s Mississaugua Steelheads this season, setting career highs with 7 goals, 41 assists and 48 points in 68 games. He also served as the team captain and leads the Steelheads into the OHL Playoffs on Friday night against the Barrie Colts.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson offered this review of Del Mastro’s progression:

“Ethan has made tremendous strides in his game over the last few years. He has really opened our eyes as he showcased a poise with the puck and ability to make plays on the rush this season. Combining those traits with an already strong defensive mentality gives us hope that there is still plenty of room for progression and growth in his game.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman and left-handed shot was billed as a strong skater despite his larger stature and it appears that ability is helping fuel his continued improvement.

Del Mastro was named the OHL’s Defenceman of the Month for December at the end of 2021, with the highlight reel below showing what he did to earn that honor: