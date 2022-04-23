How’s It Going to Be: Sharks 4, Blackhawks 1

In a season that was over before it was truly given the chance to bloom, the Chicago Blackhawks headed to the Bay Area to take on the Sharks. In what was their final road game of the year, the Blackhawks looked to pad their record in any way possible.

While many chances came and went, the Blackhawks were ultimately unsuccessful and lost 4-1 to the Sharks.

The first period was mostly a low-event affair, but San Jose struck first when Jasper Weatherby scooped up a rebound and put the Sharks up 1-0.

Just over a minute into the second period, Tomas Hertl’s goal added to the Sharks lead, making it 2-0.

Always giving the fans something to cheer about :-))@TomasHertl48 | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/hzhqpwuzxZ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 24, 2022

Midway through the same period, Timo Meier scored a third unanswered goal for San Jose.

Tyler Johnson finally put the Hawks on the board in the third, beating San Jose’s Alexander Chmelevski and then firing a quick wrist shot into the back of the net, making it 3-1 in favor of the Sharks.

Jonathan Toews with a great pass to Tyler Johnson, who scores his second goal in four games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/quKpU4FKlF — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 24, 2022

Nearing the 13-minute mark of the third period, a power play goal from Nick Bonino put the Sharks up 4-1.

This fourth and final Sharks goal sealed a 4-1 victory for San Jose.

Notes

This was the Blackhawks 42nd regulation loss of the season. They’ve officially lost more than half of the games on their schedule in regulation. For reference, the last time the Hawks lost this many games was in 2006-07, while Toews was still at North Dakota and Kane was yet to be drafted.

The Hawks outshot the Sharks but once again, their loss shows that quality often wins out over quantity for these Blackhawks.

Toews pass to set up the Johnson goal was excellent. Nice to see that from No. 19.

The Blackhawks don’t have much to play for in their final three games. However, they could possibly help play spoiler to the Golden Knights, so there’s that.

This was my final recap of the 2021-22 season. Mercifully, the season will be over very soon. While I remember my fair share of bad Hawks teams, I can’t remember a Hawks team being this unwatchable. Thanks to all here at SCH, both staff and members for helping me through it. The community is what makes these bad years easier to swallow. Kyle Davison surely has his hands full this offseason. Hopefully, an upward trend is to follow. Come find me at a Chicago wrestling event or baseball game this summer. We’ll toast a $14 beer in celebration that we made it through this season together and in one piece.

Game Charts

Three stars

The SCH Community (SCH) — for sticking with us through a miserable season Dave, Shea and Betsy (SCH) — for putting up with me Jonathan Toews (CHI) — 1 assist, not sure if I’ll get to list him again

What’s next

The Blackhawks head home to host the Flyers at the United Center on Monday night for a 7 p.m. puck drop.