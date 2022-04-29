Morning Bag Skate: 4-29-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg as associate GM (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Analyzing the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets’ blockbuster trade one season in (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones disappointed with debut Blackhawks season, but he hasn’t been the problem (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews thinks Blackhawks “can turn around pretty fast” — but will he be around for it? (Tribune)

What we’ve learned about Lukas Reichel in 2021-22 (The Athletic)

Patrick Kane proud of his performance this season in light of still-nagging injury (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Flyers 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Alex DeBrincat reflects on another season of individual success, team failure (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Alex Vlasic learning, adapting with first NHL experiences (The Athletic)

Lazerus: The grind might be just beginning for “fried” Blackhawks (The Athletic)

End of season can’t come soon enough for miserable Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Now established with Blackhawks, Riley Stillman believes he hasn’t reached his ceiling (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Derek King on future with Blackhawks and Toews and Kane (The Athletic)

Blackhawks’ epidemic of blown leads caused by recklessness, porous defense (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Sharks 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Wild 3, Flames 2 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Predators 5, Avalanche 4 (Mile High Hockey) (On the Forecheck)

Avalanche lack respect from national media (Mile High Hockey)

Connor Dewar should never see AHL ice ever again (Hockey Wilderness)

Fleury aiming for at least one more season (NHL)

Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol, Wild recall Mitchell Chaffee (Hockey Wilderness)

How would you rank the Blues-Predators rivalry? (St. Louis Game Time)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Islanders 5, Capitals 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Bruins 5, Sabres 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Senators 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Devils 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 3, Kings 2 (NHL)

Hurricanes’ Andersen, Raanta win Jennings (NHL)

Brown to retire at end of season for Kings (NHL)

NHLPA poll tabs Crosby most complete player (NHL)

Pens CEO Morehouse steps down after 16 years (ESPN)

Panarin exits Rangers’ loss with upper-body injury (ESPN)

Matthews first US-born player to score 60 goals (NHL)

Lehner out for rest of season for Vegas (NHL)

Ovechkin day-to-day with upper-body injury (NHL)

Maple Leafs sign Hobey Baker winner (NHL)

Masterton Trophy nominations announced (NHL)

Biden honors Lightning for past 2 Stanley Cups (ESPN)

“It’s almost like the game has been reinvented”: Players, coaches and GMs on the NHL’s scoring boom (The Athletic)

Ovechkin leaves Capitals game with injury (NHL)

Chants ring out for Lafleur at ceremony (NHL) (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

How hockey stars are battling climate change by returning to their roots (ESPN)

Russia won’t host the 2023 world championship in hockey — it was set for Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg (Tribune)

Reagan Carey named 3rd commissioner of the PHF (The Ice Garden)

In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt and tougher to eradicate (The Athletic)