Blackhawks announce Chris Vosters to replace Pat Foley as TV play-by-play voice

During the first intermission of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, the Chicago Blackhawks announced their replacement for Pat Foley, the voice of the team for decades.

Foley was the one who made the announcement, introducing Chris Vosters as the team’s next television play-by-play voice.

The Blackhawks announce @CJVosters as their new play-by-play announcer pic.twitter.com/J03o9MtbOy — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 3, 2022

Here were Foley’s comments on TV, as detailed by Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports (and formerly of SCH):

“Chris Vosters has already started to make a name for himself with Blackhawks fans. I think Blackhawks television will be in good hands with Chris and I look forward to celebrating with everyone on April 14 at the United Center.” - Pat Foley — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) April 3, 2022

Vosters, who graduated from Wisconsin in 2013, has had a slew of broadcasting roles over the last nine years before he was part of the wide-ranging audition process for Foley’s spot that was held during the 2021-22 season. His prior stops include the Great Lakes Loons — the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network.

Foley’s time with the Blackhawks dates all the way back to 1980, with Foley calling his first Blackhawks game on Oct. 19 of that year. He remained in that role until 2006, spent two seasons with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, then returend to the Blackhawks booth in 2008 and has remained in that spot ever since.