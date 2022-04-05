Morning Bag Skate: 4-5-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would “love to come back” (Sun-Times)

Eddie Olczyk to re-sign contract, continue to call Blackhawks games (On Tap Sports Net)

RECAPS: Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks announce Chris Vosters to replace Pat Foley as TV play-by-play voice (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dylan Strome makes a case to keep centering the Blackhawks’ top line — but it might not matter in the end (Tribune)

GM Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks’ front office (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

From childhood to the minors to the NHL, new Blackhawks Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh have a special bond (Tribune)

RECAPS: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/30: Best of You (SCH)

What’s it like to be Jonathan Toews’ linemate? “You’ve got to bring it every night” (The Athletic)

How Blackhawks newcomer Taylor Raddysh has quickly become a fit in Chicago (The Athletic)

Mitchell, Beaudin waiting for renewed NHL opportunities (Sun-Times)

Lankinen’s Blackhawks career on thin ice as struggles continue (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks have amassed sizable yet complicated collection of draft picks (Sun-Times)

Is Derek King right coach for Blackhawks after this season? His response to disappointing loss to Sabres might be sign (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 5, Coyotes 1 (St. Louis Game Time) (Five for Howling)

The Wild Have Their Death Triangle (Hockey Wilderness)

Bowen Byram recalled by Avalanche (Mile High Hockey)

Predators Prospect Report: March (On the Forecheck)

Nazem Kadri out until playoffs (Mile High Hockey)

Keller to miss 4-6 months with a broken femur (Five for Howling)

MacKinnon out with upper-body injury (Mile High Hockey)

Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)

NHL

RECAP: Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 2 (NHL)

The NHL is experiencing an offensive renaissance (TSN)

NHL announces O’Ree award finalists (NHL)

Monahan out for season with hip injury (NHL)

Zegras calls Beagle’s blindside hit “embarrassing” (ESPN)

Flyers end Yandle’s NHL-record iron man streak (ESPN)

Bruins honor Rask in pregame ceremony (ESPN)

Coyotes’ Keller fractures leg in crash, has surgery (ESPN)

Flyers eliminated, miss playoffs again (NHL)

Coyotes eliminated, doomed by slow start (NHL)

Bruins Hall fined maximum for roughing (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Three times the charm: Pride shock Whale for another Isobel Cup (The Ice Garden)

Road to the Frozen Four: Tickets to Boston are punched (ESPN)

2022 PHF Playoff Preview: An X-factor for each team (The Ice Garden)

Ohio State wins 2022 NCAA national title, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 (The Ice Garden)