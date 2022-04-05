Marian Hossa to sign one-day contract and retire as a Blackhawk

The best free agent signing in Chicago sports history is going to be back with the Chicago Blackhawks for the official end of his career.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract on Thursday and then officially retire from the NHL.

OFFICIAL: Hossa will sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a Blackhawk this Thursday! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SDLB6wQr8m — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 5, 2022

The signing will happen at 6:15 p.m. in the United Center atrium prior to Chicago’s 7:30 game against the Seattle Kraken.

Hossa was in town on Sunday night to celebrate Jonathan Toews’ reaching the 1,000-game milestone.

One for Jonathan Toews’ scrap book for sure.

Marian Hossa in the house: pic.twitter.com/07KpkbmYGE — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) April 3, 2022

Hossa played 1,309 regular-season games (534 with Chicago) over 19 NHL seasons, racking up 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 career points — 59th all-time. He also appeared in 150 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs (107 with Chicago), winning a trio of Stanley Cups.

The former No. 12 overall pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL Draft stopped playing after the 2016-17 season due to a skin disorder called eczema, and complications from that disorder ultimately ended his career. In July 2018, the final three years of his 12-year, $63 million contract signed on July 1, 2009, were traded to the Arizona Coyotes.

On Thursday night, though, Hossa returns to the Blackhawks for the formal end of the hockey career of one of the best two-way forwards to ever take the ice.