Musings on Madison, Episode 85 - The Centerpiece for the Blackhawks’ Rebuild?

Welcome to Episode 85 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave. Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the possibility of the Blackhawks building their team around the line of Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Patrick Kane. Betsy gives a prospect report and the crew also reminisces about the good ol’ days after seeing Marian Hossa make an appearance at Jonathan Toews’ 1000th game celebration.

