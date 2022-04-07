Morning Bag Skate: 4-7-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Bits: Reichel returns; Dach moves to wing; another European import? (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 85 — The Centerpiece for the Blackhawks’ Rebuild? (SCH)

Blackhawks hopes new season-ticket membership program maintains strong attendance through rebuild (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Several defensemen impressing as seasons wind down (SCH)

Marian Hossa to sign one-day contract and retire as a Blackhawks (SCH)

Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs, sunk by slow start (NHL)

If the offense never comes, can Kirby Dach still be this generation’s Jonathan Toews for the Blackhawks? (The Athletic)

Kirby Dach has “improved a lot” with managing frustration, staying positive (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would “love to come back” (Sun-Times)

Eddie Olczyk to re-sign contract, continue to call Blackhawks games (On Tap Sports Net)

RECAPS: Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks announce Chris Vosters to replace Pat Foley as TV play-by-play voice (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dylan Strome makes a case to keep centering the Blackhawks’ top line — but it might not matter in the end (Tribune)

GM Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks’ front office (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

From childhood to the minors to the NHL, new Blackhawks Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh have a special bond (Tribune)

RECAPS: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Red Wings 3, Jets 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blues 4, Kraken 1 (NHL)

What’s there to know about Calle Rosen? (St. Louis Game Time)

The Wild Have Their Death Triangle (Hockey Wilderness)

Bowen Byram recalled by Avalanche (Mile High Hockey)

Predators Prospect Report: March (On the Forecheck)

Nazem Kadri out until playoffs (Mile High Hockey)

Keller to miss 4-6 months with a broken femur (Five for Howling)

MacKinnon out with upper-body injury (Mile High Hockey)

Inside the Marc-Andre Fleury trade: How the Wild landed their goalie after a game of chicken and a late concession (The Athletic)

NHL

RECAP: Capitals 4, Lightning 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Flames 4, Ducks 2 (NHL)

Gallagher rips Sens’ Stutzle for embellishment (ESPN)

Jack Hughes out for rest of season for Devils (NHL)

Getzlaf to retire from NHL at end of season (NHL)

The NHL is experiencing an offensive renaissance (TSN)

NHL announces O’Ree award finalists (NHL)

Monahan out for season with hip injury (NHL)

Zegras calls Beagle’s blindside hit “embarrassing” (ESPN)

Flyers end Yandle’s NHL-record iron man streak (ESPN)

Bruins honor Rask in pregame ceremony (ESPN)

Coyotes’ Keller fractures leg in crash, has surgery (ESPN)

Flyers eliminated, miss playoffs again (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

AHL player suspended for anti-gay language (ESPN)

OHL suspends IceDogs GM Joey Burke, coach Billy Burke (TSN)

Women’s hockey is better than how mainstream media treats it (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

“He’s not done healing”: Surviving the devastating Humboldt Broncos crash was just the beginning (The Athletic)

Three times the charm: Pride shock Whale for another Isobel Cup (The Ice Garden)