Morning Bag Skate: 5-10-22

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Q&A: What is GM Kyle Davidson’s plan for the rebuild? What will they do at goalie? (Tribune)

How did the Blackhawks go an entire season with no defenseman scoring a PPG? (SCH)

Strome can reflect on his season with pride: “I just tried to stick to who I am” (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 88 — Another playoff-less Blackhawks season ends (SCH)

The ‘21-22 Chicago Blackhawks: By the numbers (SCH)

3 things we learned from Kyle Davidson, including why he hired a “baseball guy” (Tribune)

Like Blackhawks prospects, IceHogs broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski has NHL dreams (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with the numbers (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: A harrowing offseason of weighty questions awaits the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Kyle Davidson on the long road “back to the top” (The Athletic)

Philipp Kurashev hopes to unlock his potential with the Blackhawks next season (Tribune)

Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg as associate GM (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Analyzing the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets’ blockbuster trade one season in (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Flames 4, Stars 1 (NHL)

Rangers sticking with Shesterkin after loss (NHL)

Trotz fired as coach of Islanders (NHL)

Gretzky does “The Office” meme on TNT (NHL)

First-round schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

Pronman: Is Shane Wright still the No. 1 pick? What’s at stake at the NHL Draft Lottery (The Athletic)

NHL lottery to determine No. 1 pick (NHL)

Norris Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Bettman: Quenneville hasn’t asked about return (ESPN)

Devils could trade first-round pick, GM says (NHL)

Devils oust assistants Recchi, Nasreddine (ESPN)

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced (NHL)

Canucks not ready to extend Boudreau (NHL)

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers (NHL)

DeBoer, Vegas GM to discuss coaching job (NHL)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds announced (NHL)

Hurricanes’ Andersen, Raanta win Jennings (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Venla Hovi named head coach of Riveters (The Ice Garden)

Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey (Sun-Times)

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as director, league and hockey operations (The Ice Garden)

Finland, Sweden banning Russian league players (ESPN)

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters (ESPN)

How hockey stars are battling climate change by returning to their roots (ESPN)