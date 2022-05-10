Stanley Cup Playoffs, Draft Lottery Discussion: May 10

Another busy night in the NHL starts with the 2022 Draft Lottery, where the Chicago Blackhawks have a 7.5 percent chance to win Tuesday’s lottery and move into the top 2 of the upcoming NHL Draft.

After that, the Stanley Cup Playoffs take over the airwaves with four games from four series that are in identical situations ahead of Game 5. Each series is tied at two games apiece, which should make for an especially interesting night of hockey across the league.

Tuesday, May 10

NHL Draft Lottery, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

*All times Central