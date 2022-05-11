Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 11

Just a trio of Stanley Cup Playoffs series in action this evening.

Up first, the New York Rangers need a win at home to keep their season alive, trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 ahead of Game 5 in their series. Soon after that, it’s an even 2-2 split between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers with the series back in Sunrise this evening.

And in the nightcap, the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames are back north of the border to untie their deadlocked series.

Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 5: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Central