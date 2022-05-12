 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 89 — Reviewing Blackhawks Forwards and Looking Ahead to the Draft

This week, the crew discusses the outcome of the draft lottery and reviews the forward group’s performance during the 2021-22 season.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
NHL: APR 10 Stars at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 89 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the recent news that the Blackhawks did not in fact win the draft lottery. The crew also reviews the forward group’s performance over the course of the season.

