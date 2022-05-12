Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 12

Four Game 6 contests will take place on Thursday evening.

Kicking off the night, The Hurricanes look to eliminate the Bruins. Following shortly after, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning have their back against the wall as they host the Maple Leafs, who own a 3-2 series lead.

In the Western Conference. the Wild look to stay alive as they take on the Blues. To end the night, the Kings have a chance to advance as they host the Oilers.

Game 6: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 6: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. (TBS)

*All times Central