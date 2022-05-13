Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 13

Three Game 6 contests will take place on Friday evening.

Kicking off the night, the Penguins hope to eliminate the Rangers at home, the second try at a series-clinching win for Pittsburgh. Starting just a half-hour later, the Panthers, with a 3-2 series lead, will attempt to eliminate the Capitals in D.C.

Meanwhile, the Stars will attempt to stave off death against the Flames, who also own a 3-2 lead.

Game 6: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 6: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central