Morning Bag Skate: 5-13-22

BLACKHAWKS

AHL Central Division Semifinal Game 1: Chicago Wolves 6, Rockford IceHogs 2 (IceHogs)

Calder Cup Series Preview: IceHogs Face the Chicago Wolves (SCH)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery results: Blackhawks stay at No. 6; pick goes to CBJ (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What next for the Blackhawks after sending 2022 first-round pick to Columbus? (The Athletic)

What we’ve learned about Blackhawks prospects from IceHogs playoffs (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Q&A: What is GM Kyle Davidson’s plan for the rebuild? What will they do at goalie? (Tribune)

How did the Blackhawks go an entire season with no defenseman scoring a PPG? (SCH)

Strome can reflect on his season with pride: “I just tried to stick to who I am” (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 89 — Reviewing Blackhawks Forwards and Looking Ahead to the Draft (SCH)

The ‘21-22 Chicago Blackhawks: By the numbers (SCH)

3 things we learned from Kyle Davidson, including why he hired a “baseball guy” (Tribune)

Like Blackhawks prospects, IceHogs broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski has NHL dreams (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with the numbers (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: A harrowing offseason of weighty questions awaits the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Kyle Davidson on the long road “back to the top” (The Athletic)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 (NHL)

RECAP:Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (NHL)

RECAP: Blues 5, Wild 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 2 (NHL)

Crosby leaves Game 5 with upper-body injury (NHL)

Rangers sticking with Shesterkin after loss (NHL)

First-round schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

NHL

Eichel played last 6 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Calder Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Marleau retires from NHL after 23 seasons (NHL)

Canadiens win Draft Lottery, No. 1 pick (NHL)

Markstrom, Saros, Shesterkin finalists for Vezina (ESPN)

Trotz fired as coach of Islanders (NHL)

Pronman: Is Shane Wright still the No. 1 pick? What’s at stake at the NHL Draft Lottery (The Athletic)

NHL lottery to determine No. 1 pick (NHL)

Norris Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Bettman: Quenneville hasn’t asked about return (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Venla Hovi named head coach of Riveters (The Ice Garden)

Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey (Sun-Times)

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as director, league and hockey operations (The Ice Garden)

Finland, Sweden banning Russian league players (ESPN)