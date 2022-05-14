Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 14-15

No sugarcoating necessary here.
On Saturday and Sunday, FIVE Game 7s are on the schedule. For those of us in the Chicago area, it’s an excellent weekend to take the TVs outside for some postseason hockey. And feel free to pop in here to discuss every crazy development.
Saturday, May 14
Game 7: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, May 15
Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 6 p.m. (TBS)
Game 7: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
*All times Central
