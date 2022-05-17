Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 17

Two game ones start the second round for playoff hockey, as the Battle of Florida between the Lightning and Panthers commences and the Central Division title is up for grabs between the Blues and Avalanche.

All four hope to make it to their respective Conference Final, but only two teams can do so from these series.

After a quick dismantling of the Predators, can the Avalanche finally shake off rust in time for the second round? And did the injuries during the Wild series cost the Blues potential to beat this Colorado club?

Meanwhile, which team is better in Florida, the Panthers, who won their series in six, or the Lightning, who beat the Leafs by just one goal in Game 7?

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central