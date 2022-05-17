Morning Bag Skate: 5-17-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat was arguably the Blackhawks’ best player this season (SCH)

Michal Teply improved unlike any other Blackhawks prospect this season (The Athletic)

RECAP: Wolves 4, IceHogs 1 to eliminate Rockford from Calder Cup Playoffs (IceHogs)

Blackhawks players’ hopes of quick rebuild don’t align with reality — or Kyle Davidson’s plan (Sun-Times)

Who are the coaching options? What will they do in free agency? What to watch for this Blackhawks offseason (Tribune)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery results: Blackhawks stay at No. 6; pick goes to CBJ (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What next for the Blackhawks after sending 2022 first-round pick to Columbus? (The Athletic)

What we’ve learned about Blackhawks prospects from IceHogs playoffs (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Q&A: What is GM Kyle Davidson’s plan for the rebuild? What will they do at goalie? (Tribune)

How did the Blackhawks go an entire season with no defenseman scoring a PPG? (SCH)

Strome can reflect on his season with pride: “I just tried to stick to who I am” (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 89 — Reviewing Blackhawks Forwards and Looking Ahead to the Draft (SCH)

The ‘21-22 Chicago Blackhawks: By the numbers (SCH)

3 things we learned from Kyle Davidson, including why he hired a “baseball guy” (Tribune)

Like Blackhawks prospects, IceHogs broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski has NHL dreams (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Panthers-Lightning, Oilers-Flames rivalries renew in Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule (NHL)

Kuemper ready for Game 1 for Avalanche (NHL)

NHL

Bergeron will retire or return to Bruins (NHL)

Predators sign Iaroslav Askarov to ELC (On the Forecheck)

DeBoer fired as coach of Golden Knights (NHL)

Vegas’ Stone likely to have back surgery (NHL)

Lambert hired as coach of Islanders (NHL)

Fleury would consider re-signing with Wild (NHL)

Eichel played last 6 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Calder Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Marleau retires from NHL after 23 seasons (NHL)

Canadiens win Draft Lottery, No. 1 pick (NHL)

Markstrom, Saros, Shesterkin finalists for Vezina (ESPN)

Trotz fired as coach of Islanders (NHL)

Pronman: Is Shane Wright still the No. 1 pick? What’s at stake at the NHL Draft Lottery (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada wins, Team USA loses at hockey worlds (ESPN)

Venla Hovi named head coach of Riveters (The Ice Garden)

Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey (Sun-Times)

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as director, league and hockey operations (The Ice Garden)