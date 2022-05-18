Musings on Madison, Episode 90 — Blackhawks Defensemen and Playoff Discussion

Welcome to Episode 90 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks defensive group from the 2021-22 season and what the lineup could look like next year. They also dish on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rockford IceHogs short-lived playoff appearance and get back to doing what the crew does best: giving a sweet food take.

