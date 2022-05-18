Morning Bag Skate: 5-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Rockford IceHogs Forwards (SCH)

Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to “close that gap” with baseball (Tribune)

Greenberg: Can another Greenberg help the Blackhawks rebuild? (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat was arguably the Blackhawks’ best player this season (SCH)

Michal Teply improved unlike any other Blackhawks prospect this season (The Athletic)

RECAP: Wolves 4, IceHogs 1 to eliminate Rockford from Calder Cup Playoffs (IceHogs)

Blackhawks players’ hopes of quick rebuild don’t align with reality — or Kyle Davidson’s plan (Sun-Times)

Who are the coaching options? What will they do in free agency? What to watch for this Blackhawks offseason (Tribune)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery results: Blackhawks stay at No. 6; pick goes to CBJ (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What next for the Blackhawks after sending 2022 first-round pick to Columbus? (The Athletic)

What we’ve learned about Blackhawks prospects from IceHogs playoffs (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Q&A: What is GM Kyle Davidson’s plan for the rebuild? What will they do at goalie? (Tribune)

How did the Blackhawks go an entire season with no defenseman scoring a PPG? (SCH)

Strome can reflect on his season with pride: “I just tried to stick to who I am” (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 89 — Reviewing Blackhawks Forwards and Looking Ahead to the Draft (SCH)

The ‘21-22 Chicago Blackhawks: By the numbers (SCH)

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

RECAP: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (NHL)

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule (NHL)

Kuemper ready for Game 1 for Avalanche (NHL)

NHL

Crosby wants to play at least 3 more seasons (NHL)

Maple Leafs coach, GM back for next season (NHL)

Klingberg wants to remain with Stars (NHL)

Stars’ Bowness, 67, hoping to stay, has “fire left” (ESPN)

Fiala’s future with Wild uncertain (NHL)

Selke Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

Wild want both Fleury and Talbot to return in net (ESPN)

Malkin, Letang hoping to “keep it going” with Penguins (ESPN)

Leafs’ Marner carjacked 2 days after playoff exit (ESPN)

Bergeron will retire or return to Bruins (NHL)

Predators sign Iaroslav Askarov to ELC (On the Forecheck)

DeBoer fired as coach of Golden Knights (NHL)

Vegas’ Stone likely to have back surgery (NHL)

Lambert hired as coach of Islanders (NHL)

Fleury would consider re-signing with Wild (NHL)

Eichel played last 6 weeks with broken thumb (NHL)

Calder Trophy finalists announced (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Austria stuns Czech Republic at hockey worlds (ESPN)

Canada wins, Team USA loses at hockey worlds (ESPN)

Venla Hovi named head coach of Riveters (The Ice Garden)

Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey (Sun-Times)

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as director, league and hockey operations (The Ice Garden)