 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 19

The Battle of Florida and Battle for the Central pick back up for two Game 2s

By JeHossa's Witness
/ new
St Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche - Game One
Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche fights with Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues during the NHL playoffs
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The second round continues with the Battle of Florida and the Battle for the Central.

In Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning, Tampa crushed their southern rivals after the Panthers scored first. The Lightning scored four unanswered goals with the Panthers unable to muster up another goal, with three of the goals coming from the Bolts’ bottom six. The final score was 4-1 in favor of Tampa Bay.

In the Colorado-St. Louis series, there was a much closer Game 1, as the Avalanche dominated possession with 54 shots on goal but Jordan Binnington kept the Blues alive, finally losing in overtime 3-2. Jordan Kyrou, who has come alive in these playoffs, scored with just 3:14 left to send the game to sudden death where Avalanche trade deadline acquisition Josh Manson scored, his first goal of the postseason.

Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...