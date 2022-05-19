Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 19

The second round continues with the Battle of Florida and the Battle for the Central.

In Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning, Tampa crushed their southern rivals after the Panthers scored first. The Lightning scored four unanswered goals with the Panthers unable to muster up another goal, with three of the goals coming from the Bolts’ bottom six. The final score was 4-1 in favor of Tampa Bay.

In the Colorado-St. Louis series, there was a much closer Game 1, as the Avalanche dominated possession with 54 shots on goal but Jordan Binnington kept the Blues alive, finally losing in overtime 3-2. Jordan Kyrou, who has come alive in these playoffs, scored with just 3:14 left to send the game to sudden death where Avalanche trade deadline acquisition Josh Manson scored, his first goal of the postseason.

Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

*All times Central