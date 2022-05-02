Morning Bag Skate: 5-2-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Report: Blackhawks to part ways with two assistant coaches (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with the numbers (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: A harrowing offseason of weighty questions awaits the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Q&A: Kyle Davidson on the long road “back to the top” (The Athletic)

Philipp Kurashev hopes to unlock his potential with the Blackhawks next season (Tribune)

Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg as associate GM (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Analyzing the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets’ blockbuster trade one season in (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones disappointed with debut Blackhawks season, but he hasn’t been the problem (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews thinks Blackhawks “can turn around pretty fast” — but will he be around for it? (Tribune)

What we’ve learned about Lukas Reichel in 2021-22 (The Athletic)

Patrick Kane proud of his performance this season in light of still-nagging injury (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Flyers 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Jets 4, Kraken 3 (NHL)

Avalanche lack respect from national media (Mile High Hockey)

Connor Dewar should never see AHL ice ever again (Hockey Wilderness)

Fleury aiming for at least one more season (NHL)

Marcus Foligno in COVID protocol, Wild recall Mitchell Chaffee (Hockey Wilderness)

How would you rank the Blues-Predators rivalry? (St. Louis Game Time)

Hartman fined $4,250 for flipping (Evander) Kane off (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

First-round schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL)

Andersen ruled out for Game 1 for Hurricanes (NHL)

2022 NHL Draft Lottery odds announced (NHL)

Ovechkin likely to play in series opener (NHL)

Panarin will play for Rangers in Game 1 (NHL)

Jarry to miss start of series for Penguins (NHL)

Hurricanes’ Andersen, Raanta win Jennings (NHL)

Red Wings won’t renew coach Blashill’s contract (ESPN)

NHLPA votes to start search for Fehr’s successor (ESPN)

Brown to retire at end of season for Kings (NHL)

NHLPA poll tabs Crosby most complete player (NHL)

Pens CEO Morehouse steps down after 16 years (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

How hockey stars are battling climate change by returning to their roots (ESPN)

Russia won’t host the 2023 world championship in hockey — it was set for Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg (Tribune)

Reagan Carey named 3rd commissioner of the PHF (The Ice Garden)

In the NHL, homophobic language has become less overt and tougher to eradicate (The Athletic)